ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office will host a workshop on warm seasonal grasses for the area.

The meeting will be through the internet application Zoom on March 9 at 7 p.m. Included will be information on Bermuda, Saint Augustine, zoysia and centipede. The pros and cons of each will be discussed.

To register, call William Craig at 910-862-4591 or email him at wkcraig@ncsu.edu.

To sign up for the extension office’s quarterly newsletter, contact Craig.