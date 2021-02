BLADENBORO — Emily Victoria Prutzman, of Bladenboro, is among 94 candidates to pass the CPA licensure examination.

A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Prutzman and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements.

CPAs licensed in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 40 hours of continuing professional education each year.