ELIZABETHTOWN — The first February coronavirus fatality in Bladen County was recorded on Thursday, the Health Department said in its daily report.

The death is the 35th since the pandemic began, and was listed in the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake. The report said there are 254 active cases; 13 people hospitalized; 2,694 cases; and 2,405 recoveries.

The case number is up 22 from the previous day, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services report. The county did not send out a release Wednesday.

On the vaccination report, Bladen County has administered 636 first and second doses, and 3,460 first doses. Statewide, the totals are 208,753 and 868,521, respectively.

The state released a new county alert report, done by three tiers of colors. Bladen remains in the worst tier, red, meaning critical spread of the virus. Sampson County moved from red to orange. All other adjacent counties remain red. There are 61 red, 33 orange and six yellow; at the Jan. 21 report, 86 were red, 13 orange and one yellow.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 898 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 655 in Bladenboro; 355 in Clarkton; 316 in East Arcadia; 142 in White Oak; 135 in Tar Heel; 77 in Council; and 53 in Kelly.

There are 18 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report last week.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,728 deaths, up 150 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 781,802 cases, up 5,495.

• 2,630 hospitalized, down 76.

• 9,081,685 tests, up 67,892.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 34 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, three are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 660 deaths and 50,690 cases. Cumberland has 225 deaths and 21,278 cases; Robeson has 183 deaths and 13,674 cases; Columbus has 124 deaths and 5,324 cases; Sampson has 80 deaths and 6,221 cases; and Pender has 48 deaths and 4,193 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,401 deaths and 61,262 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 364 nursing homes, 346 residential care facilities, 76 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 13 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters and Columbus has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (3,681) and 46 percent of the cases (360,002).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 783 deaths and 88,564 positive cases, Gaston County has 330 deaths and 21,857 cases, Rowan County has 253 deaths and 13,544 cases, Cabarrus County has 206 deaths and 16,692 cases, and Union County has 162 deaths and 18,827 cases — a total of 1,734 deaths and 159,484 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 468 deaths and 67,475 cases, Durham County has 180 deaths and 19,837 cases, Johnston County has 164 deaths and 16,096 cases, and Orange County has 85 deaths and 6,992 cases — a total of 897 deaths and 110,400 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 438 deaths and 36,238 cases, Forsyth County has 287 deaths and 28,694 cases, Randolph County has 189 deaths and 11,800 cases, and Davidson County has 136 deaths and 13,386 cases — a total of 1,050 deaths and 90,118 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.6 million confirmed cases and 454,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.7 million.

There have been more than 104.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.2 million deaths.

