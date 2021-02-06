Coronavirus: Inoculation series complete for about 2.5 percent in Bladen; elsewhere, more mass sites planned

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fifty-one days since the first vaccination, Bladen County has 2.5 percent of its roughly 33,000 population vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services report on Friday says 845 people in the county have completed the series of dosage, and 3,602 have had a first dose. In the state, 232,815 have been vaccinated (about 2.2 percent) and 905,425 have had their first dose. Bladen’s first shots were given Dec. 15 at the Bladen County Hospital.

There is yet to be a mass vaccination site here. Such sites have been used in adjacent counties; for example, two Saturdays in Sampson County yielded 600 and 1,300 doses given, respectively. In Mecklenburg County, which has the worst numbers of any in the state, the NBA arena that is home to the Charlotte Hornets will be a mass vaccination site on Feb. 13; Wake County on Friday said next week it will use PNC Arena, home to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Bladen Community College has agreed and is ready, its president told the trustees this week, to be such a site here.

Friday’s county Health Department report included 12 hospitalizations, 13 new cases and 26 recoveries added. There are 241 active cases.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 35 deaths, 2,707 cases, and 2,431 recoveries.

In Friday evening’s twice-a-week report on outbreaks and clusters:

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; West Bladen Assisted Living, seven staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 905 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 658 in Bladenboro; 355 in Clarkton; 315 in East Arcadia; 142 in White Oak; 137 in Tar Heel; 77 in Council; and 53 in Kelly.

There are 18 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report last week.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,841 deaths, up 113 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 787,349 cases, up 5,547.

• 2,523 hospitalized, down 107.

• 9,148,199 tests, up 66,514.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 34 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, three are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 667 deaths and 51,002 cases. Cumberland has 227 deaths and 21,481 cases; Robeson has 183 deaths and 13,703 cases; Columbus has 126 deaths and 5,355 cases; Sampson has 81 deaths and 6,238 cases; and Pender has 50 deaths and 4,225 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,465 deaths and 61,597 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 363 nursing homes, 347 residential care facilities, 77 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.9 percent of the deaths (3,727) and 46 percent of the cases (362,317).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 784 deaths and 89,056 positive cases, Gaston County has 334 deaths and 21,957 cases, Rowan County has 255 deaths and 13,614 cases, Cabarrus County has 208 deaths and 16,806 cases, and Union County has 162 deaths and 18,940 cases — a total of 1,743 deaths and 160,373 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 493 deaths and 67,980 cases, Durham County has 180 deaths and 19,932 cases, Johnston County has 166 deaths and 16,220 cases, and Orange County has 85 deaths and 7,050 cases — a total of 924 deaths and 111,182 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 440 deaths and 36,481 cases, Forsyth County has 290 deaths and 28,912 cases, Randolph County has 189 deaths and 11,905 cases, and Davidson County has 141 deaths and 13,464 cases — a total of 1,060 deaths and 90,762 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.7 million confirmed cases and 459,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 105.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.2 million deaths.

