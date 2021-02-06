Coronavirus: Active cases back to 225; recoveries near 2,500

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second time in five days, the number of coronavirus cases in Bladen County considered active is 225, the lowest since December.

Eleven people are hospitalized.

The county Health Department update on Saturday added 20 cases and 36 recoveries. Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 35 deaths, 2,727 cases, and 2,467 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 915 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 661 in Bladenboro; 360 in Clarkton; 316 in East Arcadia; 142 in White Oak; 138 in Tar Heel; 77 in Council; and 53 in Kelly.

There are 18 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report last week.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,926 deaths, up 85 from Friday’s noon report.

• 791,521 cases, up 4,172.

• 2,468 hospitalized, down 55.

• 9,204,581 tests, up 56,382.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 34 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, three are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 674 deaths and 51,393 cases. Cumberland has 232 deaths and 21,723 cases; Robeson has 184 deaths and 13,761 cases; Columbus has 126 deaths and 5,382 cases; Sampson has 81 deaths and 6,275 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,252 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,498 deaths and 61,980 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 343 residential care facilities, 78 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has five clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.9 percent of the deaths (3,761) and 46 percent of the cases (364,363).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 788 deaths and 89,511 positive cases, Gaston County has 340 deaths and 22,074 cases, Rowan County has 256 deaths and 13,633 cases, Cabarrus County has 208 deaths and 16,887 cases, and Union County has 165 deaths and 19,044 cases — a total of 1,757 deaths and 161,149 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 496 deaths and 68,460 cases, Durham County has 180 deaths and 20,015 cases, Johnston County has 166 deaths and 16,333 cases, and Orange County has 86 deaths and 7,094 cases — a total of 928 deaths and 111,902 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 453 deaths and 36,716 cases, Forsyth County has 291 deaths and 29,068 cases, Randolph County has 190 deaths and 11,985 cases, and Davidson County has 142 deaths and 13,543 cases — a total of 1,076 deaths and 91,312 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.8 million confirmed cases and 461,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 105.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.