ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s slow, downward trickle in active coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 221.

The Health Department said 13 cases and 17 recoveries are new in its daily report. Eleven people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 35 deaths, 2,740 cases, and 2,484 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 919 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 661 in Bladenboro; 364 in Clarkton; 316 in East Arcadia; 141 in White Oak; 141 in Tar Heel; 77 in Council; and 54 in Kelly.

There are 18 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report more than a week ago.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,983 deaths, up 57 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 796,195 cases, up 4,674.

• 2,378 hospitalized, down 90.

• 9,265,806 tests, up 61,225.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 34 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, three are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 679 deaths and 51,655 cases. Cumberland has 234 deaths and 21,894 cases; Robeson has 185 deaths and 13,789 cases; Columbus has 126 deaths and 5,396 cases; Sampson has 83 deaths and 6,297 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,279 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,524 deaths and 62,419 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 343 residential care facilities, 78 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has five clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (3,774) and 46 percent of the cases (366,636).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 791 deaths and 90,074 positive cases, Gaston County has 340 deaths and 22,166 cases, Rowan County has 258 deaths and 13,776 cases, Cabarrus County has 208 deaths and 16,999 cases, and Union County has 165 deaths and 19,161 cases — a total of 1,762 deaths and 162,176 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 495 deaths and 68,893 cases, Durham County has 181 deaths and 20,100 cases, Johnston County has 168 deaths and 16,399 cases, and Orange County has 87 deaths and 7,127 cases — a total of 931 deaths and 112,519 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 454 deaths and 36,946 cases, Forsyth County has 295 deaths and 29,288 cases, Randolph County has 190 deaths and 12,058 cases, and Davidson County has 142 deaths and 13,649 cases — a total of 1,081 deaths and 91,941 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.9 million confirmed cases and 462,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 105.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

