Social studies standards changing for Bladen County students

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County social studies teachers will have a new standard to teach starting in the fall.

By a 7-5 vote on Thursday, the state Board of Edudcation adopted K-12 social studies standards that guide teachers teaching racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. The board is majority Democrats; Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a black Republican, said 30,000 signed a petition against the measures he called “irresponsible.”

“We need to go back to the drawing board,” he said.

He further described the moves in a release, calling the standards “leftist indoctrination.”

“History is the study of change, and by adopting these new social studies standards, we are embracing the essence of what makes the study of history useful and our nation great. To include racism, identity and discrimination is what we should do,” board member Donna Tipton-Rogers told a Raleigh newspaper.

Efforts were squelched that would have added the words “systemic racism,” “systemic discrimination” and “gender identity.”

An earlier draft would have had third-graders study how monuments, such as Confederate statues, are valued by their community.

Republicans on the board were not in favor of hiding negative elements of history. Their objections collectively said the new standards focused too much on the negative.

“The standards do not explore and examine and raise to the right elevation the progress that this country has made past the Civil Rights era, past the adoption of the 14th and 15th Amendments,” board member Olivia Oxendine said Wednesday.

