WHITE LAKE — Commissioners in White Lake will convene using the internet application Zoom on Tuesday night.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85020006949?pwd=OXd3RjE3RzYrWWJOaHRKODVZMUtDdz09 and use the meeting ID 850 2000 6949 and the passcode 405453.

To access by telephone, call 646-558-8656 and use the meeting ID 850 2000 6949 and the passcode 405453.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The board first met remotely on March 31, 2020 in the continuation of a meeting, and has continued to use Zoom since that time. The exceptions were meetings about the town administrator position that were immediately moved into closed session.