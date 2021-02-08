North Carolina remains projected to gain a 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, even as the coronavirus has killed right at 10,000 people here.

The pandemic’s heavy impact in the United States began very close to the April 1 reference date used for the census. Deaths that began in mid-March will not show up in the state population figures that determine political representation in Congress.

That means the Old North State is one of seven expected to gain. Texas is likely to add three seats, Florida two, and Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Oregon join North Carolina picking up one each.

They’re getting them from Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia. And New York might even be two.

The estimates are by separate studies by Kimball Brace, a redistricting expert at Election Data Services and William Frey of the Brookings Institution.

Brace said if New York doesn’t lose a second seat, it will be by about 20,000 people — a very slim margin for a state that has lost 44,000 to the virus.

The census, done every 10 years, determines congressional seats, Electoral College votes and some federal funding. The Census Bureau is scheduled to release apportionment numbers by April 30.

Brace made his predictions based on the final population estimates released in December.

The margin for New York is small given its population, but it is not the smallest in Brace’s projection. Montana’s gain could be by fewer than 5,000 people. Rhode Island could lose a seat by fewer than 17,000.