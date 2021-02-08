Host families for foreign exchange students sought by Ayusa

ELIZABETHTOWN — A nonprofit organization that works to place international high school students in Bladen County is looking for families that can help.

Ayusa promotes “global learning and leadership through cultural exchange and leadership program for high school students from around the world,” a release said. Families wishing to participate can contact Connie Lawrence at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org.

The organization works with students in more than 30 countries. They are fully insured, bring their spending money, and are proficient English.

“Local host families are the heart and soul of Ayusa’s foreign exchange program,” Lawrence said. “North Carolina families have been hosting Ayusa exchange studnets for over 20 years, and the experience has been amazing for the students and the families, who contribute to world peace and global understanding through their participation in the program.”

The release says there is no “typical” host family. Single and double-parent homes are utilized, with or without children, and in towns and rural settings.

There is an application process, criminal background check and a home visit made by Ayusa before placement.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.