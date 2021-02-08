ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s percentage of vaccinations has grown to 3.4 percent, totals from the state showed Monday.

There have been 1,115 people to get the two-shot series, and 3,753 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 280,422 people to complete the series and 970,162 to get the first shot.

As recently as Friday’s report, Bladen County had about 2.5 percent of its roughly 33,000 population having received both shots.

The Department of Health and Human Services report showed an increase of eight cases on Monday. The county Health Department said six recoveries were also added. Total active cases number 223. Eleven people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 35 deaths, 2,748 cases and 2,490 recoveries.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 924 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 664 in Bladenboro; 365 in Clarkton; 317 in East Arcadia; 142 in White Oak; 142 in Tar Heel; 77 in Council; and 54 in Kelly.

There are 18 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been five in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report more than a week ago.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,991 deaths, up eight from Sunday’s noon report.

• 799,279 cases, up 3,084.

• 2,339 hospitalized, down 39.

• 9,311,180 tests, up 45,374.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 35 deaths are suppressed; four are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, four are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 680 deaths and 51,789 cases. Cumberland has 234 deaths and 21,972 cases; Robeson has 185 deaths and 13,801 cases; Columbus has 127 deaths and 5,406 cases; Sampson has 83 deaths and 6,310 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,300 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,525 deaths and 62,480 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 344 residential care facilities, 78 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has five clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (3,780) and 46.1 percent of the cases (368,201).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 794 deaths and 90,473 positive cases, Gaston County has 340 deaths and 22,234 cases, Rowan County has 258 deaths and 13,829 cases, Cabarrus County has 208 deaths and 17,052 cases, and Union County has 165 deaths and 19,236 cases — a total of 1,765 deaths and 162,824 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 495 deaths and 69,211 cases, Durham County has 181 deaths and 20,182 cases, Johnston County has 168 deaths and 16,473 cases, and Orange County has 87 deaths and 7,152 cases — a total of 931 deaths and 113,018 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 454 deaths and 37,108 cases, Forsyth County has 298 deaths and 29,448 cases, Randolph County has 190 deaths and 12,095 cases, and Davidson County has 142 deaths and 13,708 cases — a total of 1,084 deaths and 92,359 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 27 million confirmed cases and 463,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 106.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.