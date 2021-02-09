ELIZABETHTOWN — Students in Bladen County Schools will resume in-person instruction next week.

The Board of Education on Monday night voted 6-3 in favor of returning to the same format that was in place before the Christmas break. Board members Gary Rhoda, Cory Singletary and Glenn McKoy were the lone voices in dissent, heavily pointing out risks and the lack of vaccinations received by teachers.

“Every day that passes, the kids are losing,” Chairman Roger Carroll said amid a lengthy debate of the nine members meeting through the internet application Zoom. “Our kids are suffering. If you’ve had a parent call you about it — we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to get them in the classroom.

“Every day we wait is a day we’re putting these kids further and further back.”

He was joined in the affirmative by Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Tim Benton, Vinston Rozier and Alan West.

The board, meeting for an hour and 45 minutes prior to going into closed session, was given updates from the school district’s nurse, Susan Lanier, and from Ann Brown, the coordinator of Support Services.

Dr. Jason Atkinson, interim superintendent of the district, presented a recommendation for students in kindergarten through fourth grade to return to in-person instruction four days a week. Grades 5-12 are still required to social distance, including on buses, and were recommended to have in-person instruction two days a week.

“We’ve heard from parents on both sides of this issue,” Atkinson told the panel.

Parents do have the option to keep 100 percent remote learning. Asked by Singletary what Atkinson is doing with his child, the district leader said he and his wife opted for virtual learning only.

He also explained that staying virtual only removes the decision of the parent. Opening the schools, he said, would give them a choice.

Atkinson said he did not have data to properly answer Rhoda’s questions on how many teachers have received vaccinations, or how many teachers have resigned because of COVID-19. West — a board member, parent of a student, husband of a teacher and ball coach at East Bladen — said teachers were stressed.

“Having to do teaching in person, and virtual, it’s wearing on them,” West said. “We’ve had a number resign lately. I just don’t want that trend to continue. We need to get back as close as normal as we can. Take pressure off teachers, and get students back to normal.”

Atkinson responded, “I commend our teachers and staff. They’ve done a lot, and in a lot of different ways.”

Singletary said more than half a dozen Clarkton School of Discovery teachers were being impacted by contact tracing, and 30 West Bladen football players had to pause team workout activities. Rhoda asked if the district had received data from President Joe Biden’s administration; Atkinson said the Department of Education had not sent anything, only the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and Gov. Roy Cooper.

Carroll argued for the children’s academic standing.

“We know their grades are slipping,” he said. “The phone calls I’ve gotten from parents is to get them back. They’re failing in their grades, they’re not able to keep up.

“We were going for the elementary four days, but the kids were able to keep up with that. They were able to transition with that. You listen to the high school parents that have contacted us, even though it was only two days, they were in favor. They needed that structure, that help they could get from teachers while in class.”

The district is receiving surveys through Wednesday to determine how many students will be opting to return, and how many will choose to remain virtual the rest of the year.

Atkinson said among the challenges is the number of school buses available. The meal delivery program could be impacted. On school buses for grades 5-12, students can only sit one to a seat unless they are siblings.

West, early in the conversation, pressed for older students to get four days of in-person instruction if the number of students going to school buildings was low enough to permit. Atkinson said the district would be considering that possibility.

