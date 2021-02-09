Bladen superintendent search expected to take six months, include some assistance

ELIZABETHTOWN — The search for a new superintendent of Bladen County Schools is expected to include use of the N.C. School Board Association.

The nonprofit group was not hired in open session of Monday’s regular meeting of the Bladen County Board of Education, which was held through the internet application Zoom. But the panel did emerge from a 30-minute closed session capping the two-plus hours meeting with Chairman Roger Carroll saying a special called meeting about the superintendent’s search will be slated before the next regular meeting.

Dr. Robert Taylor’s last day as superintendent was Jan. 14. He started the next day as deputy superintendent of the state in Raleigh. Dr. Jason Atkinson is leading on an interim basis.

Jim O’Rourke of the school board association gave a presentation, though the public could only follow him verbally rather than see documents or the PowerPoint he offered the board.

As O’Rourke outlined, the board would pay a flat fee of $21,500 to the association that will not increase, even if the process restarts. The Bladen board will have say on all candidates applying, meaning whether they are welcomed for an interview or declined making it past any round.

O’Rourke estimated the process to take about six months. He encouraged the board to get started immediately, given August and the 2021-22 school year begins in exactly that amount of time.

“Whether you decide to do a formal search with us, we’re here for you now and after,” O’Rourke said. “We’ll support you ever how we can, as best we can.”

O’Rourke, who has seven years of experience with the association in superintendent searches, made clear his organization’s role.

“We don’t screen candidates,” he said. “Anyone who applies will be presented to you. We don’t narrow it down, or sit in on interviews. We don’t take any of the decision making away from you.”

He described a process in which the association does a lot of the legwork that happens away from the spotlight in such a search.

Those things include surveys, helping facilitate community and school system feedback, and background work such as copies of candidates’ contracts, and verification of their educational background. The association would contract out the criminal and civil court histories. Credit background checks would also be done for the candidates.

The board would only expect to encounter additional expenses when advertising, doing the criminal and credit backgrounds, reimbursing candidates for travel, or renting a meeting room.

A date for the called meeting was not set, but is expected in the coming two weeks pending board members’ individual schedules.

