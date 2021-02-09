Several firms showing interest in new school at Tar Heel

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools expects to soon have in hand more than a dozen RFQs for the new school to be built in Tar Heel.

Rusty Worley, head of maintenance for the district, and Dr. Jason Atkinson shared an update with the Board of Education at Monday’s regular meeting held through the internet application Zoom. The request for quotes, Worley said, should be in this week and number 15 to 20 architectural firms.

Worley said a meeting was held recently to talk about finances in the project with Greg Martin, the county manager, and Lisa Coleman, the county’s financial officer.

The district’s application for a grant from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund was approved in late December. The fiscal support enables the county to build a school of up to $22 million in a local match of $1 for every $3 in grant funds; or, to spend $7 million. The school can be built at a different price tag, but any amount over would be fully picked up by the county.

The new school will serve pre-kindergarten through eighth grades students in the enrollment areas for Plain View Primary and Tar Heel Middle. Plain View, at 1963 Chicken Foot Road, has pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and Tar Heel Middle, at 14888 N.C. 87, houses grades 5-8.

The school will be built on the same property as the current middle school, going up between the existing building and the athletic fields. Once operational, the old school would be torn down.

The district moved into position to be able to build with the aid of the grant, and the retirement of debt for East Bladen and West Bladen high schools.

In other board actions of a meeting that lasted two hours, 30 minutes:

• The board had four proclamations: Board Appreciation Month, School Counselors’ Appreciation, CTE Appreciation, and School Bus Drivers Appreciation Week.

• Dr. Jason Atkinson said 271 employees have signed up with the Bladen County Health Department to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The Health Department handles scheduling directly with the employees.

• District school nurse Susan Lanier and Ann Brown, the director of Support Services, provided updates on virus cases among employees and students.

• Board members approved resumption of middle school sports in the spring, with offerings of baseball, softball and soccer. The board passed the measure 7-2, with Gary Rhoda and Cory Singletary against, and Glenn McKoy, Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Tim Benton, Vinston Rozier, Alan West and Chairman Roger Carroll for it.

• The board unanimously approved the voluntary leave extension for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.