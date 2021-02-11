DUBLIN — Department heads shared concerns and forecasts, and the county manager reviewed projects past and present.

An annual retreat for the Bladen County commissioners on Wednesday here in the Findt Workforce Development Building shed light on issues with water service near the Chemours plant, expected hurdles as Medicaid transforms, a charitable giving program, and the challenges of providing EMS service in coordination with volunteer units.

There was a positive outlook in economic development, the dike in Kelly, and better days ahead expected for emergency radio transmissions once an upgrade is completed. Revaluation was among several other items discussed.

For many subjects, there was constructive dialogue. Ultimately, a lot of them involve money and commissioners were eager to hear the concerns as they prepare the fiscal year budget in the coming three months.

Chuck Heustess, the director of economic development for the county, shared updates on a broadband initiative, the wishful hopes of what kind of impact getting N.C. 87 four-laned throughout the county could have, and several projects he referenced by code names. He offered praise to the elected officials for putting $1.9 million aside for product development, money that has almost been spent and is helping with revitalization of Bladenboro.

“Anthem was first,” he said of the digital sign company at the Elizabethtown Industrial Park. “That could never have been done without investment by the county.”

Chairman Charles Ray Peterson asked Heustess about work force needs.

“Our businesses are having trouble finding skilled, qualified people ready to go to work,” he said. “But yet, we’re hearing from big corporations, as difficult as it is, it’s better here than other places. I’ve had businesses calling, asking for tips on how to get people to work.

“How do we connect them to the jobs that are going to be here? The low-skilled manufacturing is going away. They need engineers, machinists, all kinds of things. It’s just not being seen as a career option by kids out there. They go retail jobs to retail job, or on a farm, and eventually they wind up at a manufacturing job with benefits. How do we get them to see that as an option right now?

“I don’t know the answer to it,” he said. “The most fertile opportunity is to get these kids coming out of high school, that don’t know what they’re going to do, and make them think of industry as a career option.”

