RALEIGH — Teachers and support staff at schools are stepping forward in the vaccine line.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday altered the plan he and cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen of the Department of Health and Human Services first laid out. Facing backlash because most students remain out of schools, the second-term Democratic governor has this month reversed course and took actions to get kids in their desks.

Most have spent the last 12 months learning through the internet. District leaders and school boards, including in Bladen County, have lamented students’ poor performances and stress on teachers.

Cooper’s plan allows child-care workers, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade principals and teachers at schools, and support staff like janitors, bus drivers and cafeteria workers to get vaccination shots starting Feb. 24. The schools include public and private.

By the governor’s estimation, 240,000 people will become eligible.

Other “frontline” workers become eligible on March 10. This would be college and university instructors, firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers, public transit workers, mail carriers, court workers, elected officials, homeless shelter staff and many others.

Current guidelines allow inoculations for anyone 65 or older. Health-care workers were among the first, along with anyone 75 or older.

Cohen said vaccine supply is limited.

Through Wednesday’s update, Bladen County had recorded 35 deaths and had 4.4 percent of the county’s population vaccinated. More than 300,000 people in the state have completed the two-shot series.

