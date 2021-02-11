Water line extension may be forthcoming

DUBLIN — Chemours is working with Bladen County leaders to extend the county’s water service to areas affected by GenX.

Bladen County commissioner Ray Britt, speaking to the contracted tax revaluation appraiser at Wednesday’s planning retreat, said Chemours is “eager to reconcile this and get it right for the people.”

Chemours later in the day confirmed that a plan is moving forward.

“Chemours is in continuing discussions with Bladen County regarding the potential to provide public water connections to its existing system, as well as expansion of their public water system, to supply GAC-eligible residences west of the Cape Fear River,” spokeswoman Lisa Randall wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal. “If this public water connection option is established, a schedule will be set for connecting eligible properties that select this option, and Chemours anticipates that these connections will be completed within two years for those properties requiring new public water lines to be run.”

GAC-eligible is an acronym for houses that can use granular activated carbon whole-house filtration systems. Randall said they have detections of GenX at greater than 140 parts per trillion.

A court order requires Chemours to supply safe drinking water to residences and businesses in the area impacted by contamination. The company has supplied filtration systems, bottled water, and the line extensions would be another means to that end.

“They’re proposing new wells, and bringing water to the people,” Britt said. “Right now, we’re setting the extensions. They’re working with us. It’s been a good meeting process, with their attorneys, and our attorneys.”

The appraisers said they recognize the impact the discovery of GenX has had in that area of the county. Gary Piner, of Piner Appraisal, said he’s talked to a few people and generally there was dismay that properties could not sell and had no market value.

Kip McClary, director of General Services for the county, confirmed during a break in the talks that the water line extensions would only be for those in Bladen County. He said he was not aware of a similar project being done on the Cumberland side of the county line.

GenX was first revealed to be contaminating the Cape Fear River in June 2017 through community journalism reporting by the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington. Since then, Chemours has spent more than $100 million on infrastructure improvements to reduce emissions, including an industry-first thermal oxidizer. GenX was discovered in ground water near the plant that is located on the county line, and miles away from the plant having traveled through the air.

McCleary said it was discovered in very minimal levels, far below the state standard, in the Tobermory and Live Oak wells.

