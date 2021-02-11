Coronavirus: Three fatalities recorded Thursday, 14 for the year; active cases lowest in two months

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three deaths from coronavirus were reported Thursday in Bladen County, its Health Department said.

The daily update listed two more deaths by postal ZIP code in Elizabethtown and White Oak, one more in Tar Heel. The fatalities are the first since the Feb. 4 report and bring to 14 the total this year.

The news came on a day when recoveries increased by 69 and cases by only 17. Nine people are hospitalized among 171 active cases, the fewest since Dec. 15 when there were 163.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 38 deaths, 2,796 cases and 2,587 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 5.3 percent of the county and 3.5 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there have been 1,726 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 3,920 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 371,074 people to complete the series and 1,035,333 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 944 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 677 in Bladenboro; 371 in Clarkton; 320 in East Arcadia; 144 in White Oak; 142 in Tar Heel; 78 in Council; and 58 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been five in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared Jan. 29.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,294 deaths, up 113 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 810,466 cases, up 4,568.

• 2,185 hospitalized, down 106.

• 9,447,619 tests, up 68,524.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 35 deaths are suppressed; four are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, four are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 697 deaths and 52,534 cases. Cumberland has 243 deaths and 22,410 cases; Robeson has 186 deaths and 13,942 cases; Columbus has 132 deaths and 5,469 cases; Sampson has 85 deaths and 6,371 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,342 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,652 deaths and 63,410 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 358 nursing homes, 334 residential care facilities, 83 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has five clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (3,878) and 46.1 percent of the cases (373,333).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 802 deaths and 91,600 positive cases, Gaston County has 354 deaths and 22,489 cases, Rowan County has 259 deaths and 14,011 cases, Cabarrus County has 218 deaths and 17,314 cases, and Union County has 175 deaths and 19,511 cases — a total of 1,808 deaths and 164,925 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 501 deaths and 70,183 cases, Durham County has 186 deaths and 20,471 cases, Johnston County has 173 deaths and 16,745 cases, and Orange County has 89 deaths and 7,279 cases — a total of 949 deaths and 114,678 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 474 deaths and 37,594 cases, Forsyth County has 310 deaths and 29,942 cases, Randolph County has 192 deaths and 12,316 cases, and Davidson County has 145 deaths and 13,878 cases — a total of 1,121 deaths and 93,730 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 27.3 million confirmed cases and 472,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 107.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.