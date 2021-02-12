Coronavirus: Bladen County jail has 13 cases; county’s active case total lowest since Dec. 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — Thirteen cases of coronavirus have been reported in connection to the Bladen County Jail, a state update Friday says.

The cases include six inmates and seven staff, according to Department of Health and Human Services records. The jail showed up on the aggregate listing for the county’s outbreaks on Wednesday.

The state defines an outbreak as a congregate living setting with two or more cases. It defines a cluster as five or more in a child care or school setting.

Bladen has two other outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; West Bladen Assisted Living, seven staff cases. The county does not have any clusters.

Friday’s daily update from the Health Department included seven cases and 30 recoveries. The 148 active cases are the lowest since Dec. 10, when there were 132; the total has not been below 100 since the Nov. 18 report of 96.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 38 deaths, 2,803 cases and 2,617 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 6.1 percent of the county and 3.9 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there have been 2,012 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 4,083 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 408,452 people to complete the series and 1,073,131 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 947 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 678 in Bladenboro; 372 in Clarkton; 320 in East Arcadia; 145 in White Oak; 143 in Tar Heel; 78 in Council; and 58 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been five in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,376 deaths, up 82 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 814,594 cases, up 4,128.

• 2,151 hospitalized, down 34.

• 9,509,541 tests, up 61,922.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 35 deaths are suppressed; four are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, four are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 700 deaths and 52,846 cases. Cumberland has 245 deaths and 22,585 cases; Robeson has 186 deaths and 14,004 cases; Columbus has 133 deaths and 5,504 cases; Sampson has 85 deaths and 6,388 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,365 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,691 deaths and 63,713 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 353 nursing homes, 325 residential care facilities, 84 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has six clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (3,926) and 46.1 percent of the cases (375,194).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 810 deaths and 92,022 positive cases, Gaston County has 360 deaths and 22,594 cases, Rowan County has 264 deaths and 14,070 cases, Cabarrus County has 219 deaths and 17,396 cases, and Union County has 176 deaths and 19,578 cases — a total of 1,829 deaths and 165,660 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 501 deaths and 70,566 cases, Durham County has 188 deaths and 20,573 cases, Johnston County has 174 deaths and 16,826 cases, and Orange County has 90 deaths and 7,323 cases — a total of 953 deaths and 115,288 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 489 deaths and 37,806 cases, Forsyth County has 317 deaths and 30,107 cases, Randolph County has 192 deaths and 12,384 cases, and Davidson County has 146 deaths and 13,949 cases — a total of 1,144 deaths and 94,246 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 27.4 million confirmed cases and 479,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 108 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

