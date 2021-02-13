ELIZABETHTOWN — Four major awards are to be presented when the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual meeting on Feb. 25.

The chamber this year will meet virtually using the internet application Zoom. It is scheduled for a noon start.

Scheduled to be presented are awards for Outstanding Chamber Member, Outstanding Small Business Person, Caring Person Award, and Honorary Lifetime Member Award. Jennifer Leggett is the outgoing president.

The chamber has usually held its annual meetings in the summer. Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 gathering was postponed.

There is no charge for attending, but registration in advance is required. Chamber members have been sent a link; it can also be accessed by going to the chamber website, elizabethtownwhitelake.com.

In addition to the awards, the chamber will also review the last year and share its initiatives for 2021.