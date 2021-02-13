Coronavirus: County has best back-to-back days in two months

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two months ago, Bladen County had back-to-back days when its increase of coronavirus cases was in the single digits.

It had not happened since Dec. 12-13 until Saturday, when the state Department of Health and Human Services report showed a rise of nine after Friday’s seven. The county has had 204 cases this month, a pace for 439, and 969 in the calendar year.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 38 deaths, 2,812 cases and through Friday had recorded 2,617 recoveries. The county Health Department had not given an update at time of this story being published.

In Friday’s report, vaccination series are complete for 6.1 percent of the county and 3.9 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 2,012 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 4,083 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 408,452 people to complete the series and 1,073,131 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 952 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 681 in Bladenboro; 372 in Clarkton; 323 in East Arcadia; 145 in White Oak; 143 in Tar Heel; 79 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been five in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared Jan. 29.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,453 deaths, up 77 from Friday’s noon report.

• 818,724 cases, up 4,130.

• 2,101 hospitalized, down 50.

• 9,573,008 tests, up 63,467.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 35 deaths are suppressed; four are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, four are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 701 deaths and 53,121 cases. Cumberland has 246 deaths and 22,688 cases; Robeson has 186 deaths and 14,079 cases; Columbus has 133 deaths and 5,547 cases; Sampson has 85 deaths and 6,412 cases; and Pender has 51 deaths and 4,395 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,733 deaths and 64,109 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 347 nursing homes, 321 residential care facilities, 84 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has six clusters, and Robeson and Columbus have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (3,956) and 46.1 percent of the cases (377,102).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 812 deaths and 92,441 positive cases, Gaston County has 362 deaths and 22,688 cases, Rowan County has 265 deaths and 14,165 cases, Cabarrus County has 223 deaths and 17,495 cases, and Union County has 179 deaths and 19,658 cases — a total of 1,841 deaths and 166,447 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 503 deaths and 70,940 cases, Durham County has 190 deaths and 20,642 cases, Johnston County has 174 deaths and 16,940 cases, and Orange County has 90 deaths and 7,360 cases — a total of 957 deaths and 115,882 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 501 deaths and 38,006 cases, Forsyth County has 317 deaths and 30,298 cases, Randolph County has 193 deaths and 12,461 cases, and Davidson County has 147 deaths and 14,008 cases — a total of 1,158 deaths and 94,773 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 27.5 million confirmed cases and 481,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.8 million.

There have been more than 108.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.