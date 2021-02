WHITE LAKE — Dream Works will host the Find + Grind Job Fair on Feb. 23 at The Venue.

A release says the event is from 3 to 6 p.m.

Being sought are applicants of all ages for jobs as cooks, wait staff and customer service. The release says no experience is necessary.

To register, go to dreamworksbladen.com/staffing.

The Venue is at 1564 White Lake Drive.