ELIZABETHTOWN — Boy Scout Troop 600 has resumed meetings and is welcoming new members.

The troop meets every Tuesday at the Boy Scout Hut, 374 Scout Lane in Elizabethtown.

Anyone wishing to join or seeking more information can contact Troop Master Mark Gillespie at 910-876-7394, or Assistant Troop Leader Andy Runion at 910-305-1404.

Age 10, or fifth grade, and up are welcome.

The troop will be heading out on their first camping trip the weekend of March 11.