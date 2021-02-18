ELIZABETHTOWN — Citing rain and potential for flooding, Bladen County Schools have canceled in-person instruction for Friday.

A release from the district says the day will be remote learning for all students.

Staff and employees have the option to telework from home. The district said students’ attendance would be checked and grades assigned.

The meal delivery bus program will not operate.

The district said the basketball games between East Bladen and West Bladen would not be played Friday, but may be rescheduled for Saturday.