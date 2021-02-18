Contributions by Barefoot Brew, Monroe, Duncan, Greene, Madden saluted

ELIZABETHTOWN — Barefoot Brew, Alex Munroe, Dr. Terri Duncan, Lee Greene and Eddie Madden were announced Thursday as the award winners for the chamber of commerce.

Ahead of its annual awards banquet, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce made presentations that will be shared during this Thursday’s virtual ceremony. The five were honored, respectively, with awards for Outstanding Member, Small Businessperson, Caring Person, Honorary Lifetime Membership and the inaugural Legacy Award.

The chamber usually honors recipients at a summer function, but COVID-19 postponed last year’s event. There is no charge for attending on Thursday at noon, but registration in advance is required. Chamber members have been sent a link; it can also be accessed by going to the chamber website, elizabethtownwhitelake.com.

Award winners were nominated by the membership and chosen by the Board of Directors.

The meeting will mark the end of Jennifer Leggett’s tenure as president. Anne Beyer will serve in 2021. The awards ceremony and annual banquet will remain a winter staple, being staged next in January 2022 to honor 2021 award winners.

Barefoot Brew is operated by Kelly and Bo Barefoot. They opened after the pandemic had begun, offering a coffee shop with multiple beverage choices in downtown Elizabethtown.

A line from their Outstanding Member nomination read, “I see the employees who work there showing a kindness and attitude toward customers, no matter the color of their skin. They can and will make a difference in our communities. If we would all take a lesson from them, we could and will see a change in our land.”

Munroe, owner and operator of the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery and the Cape Fear Distillery, responded to the pandemic by producing hand sanitizer. His original idea of the winery has blossomed into a restaurant, luxury lodging, event space, a distillery and soon will include a gift shop and spa.

One of the Outstanding Small Businessperson nominations read in part, “He is always thinking of ways to improve Bladen County by providing a true gem of a place that you would never expect in a small rural community!”

Another said, “Loss of revenue, our staff’s financial struggles, loss of comradery with coworkers and our guests….it was all a tough time that we shared with the rest of the world. Alex saw an opportunity to do something that would offer employment for some of his staff as well as give to the community a much-needed commodity — hand sanitizer!”

Duncan, bestowed the Caring Person Award, has been at the forefront of Bladen County’s battle against coronavirus. She’s the director of the Health Department, regularly in consultation with the state Department of Health and Human Services as well as scores of entities in the county.

In part, one nomination read, “Dr. Duncan has worked many long hours and served our county well while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic with the best of intentions to keep our communities safe.”

Greene, given an Honorary Lifetime Membership award, has been president of Bladen Builders Supply for more than 40 years, devoting a lot of time, energy and occupying several roles with the chamber. The list includes past president.

A nomination read in part, “Lee has supported the Chamber many times behind the scenes and has helped build a business in our community that stands the test of time.”

The Legacy Award is new, having been created to honor someone supporting the efforts and initiatives of the chamber. Madden is the town manager for Elizabethtown, and helped initiate the plan to have the chamber’s director double as the town’s full-time director of communications and marketing.

Madden’s tenure is coming to an end; he recently accepted the county manager position in Columbus County. But his mark is indelible in the amenities and enhancements that have been provided to the town through parks, recreation opportunities, attraction for cycling events, and grant efforts for numerous entities.

“Mr. Madden has been a vital partner in helping to further the growth” of the chamber, Leggett said in a release.

