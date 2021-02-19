DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is delayed and opens at 10 a.m. today.

Rain in the area, causing havoc on low-lying roads, was cited by school administrators in announcing the decision.

A release says, the college “remains open for business, but we are operating on an alternate operations model. Faculty and staff are available during normal business hours as they work from home or on campus. We will continue to serve students and our community by telephone or electronically.”

More information can be accessed at bladencc.edu.