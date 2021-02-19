Six years in jail for woman, 29, convicted of distributing meth in Bladen County

RALEIGH — Prosecution and sentencing for a methamphetamine case involving the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up this week.

Paige Michelle Anderson, 29, of Ocean Isle Beach was sentenced Thursday to six years in jail for conspiracy to possess and distribute the drug between April and June of last year. She appeared before Judge James C. Dever III in a federal courtroom for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Murphy Averitt, a special assistant to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., prosecuted.

The Sheriff’s Office and the FBI worked together, stopping Anderson on drug transportation trips twice in two weeks.

A vehicle she was riding in on a June 1 trip to Sanford was stopped. Lawmen found drugs, a firearm and $1,189 in cash. On June 14, she was observed on another trip to Sanford, failed to stop for a stop sign, and was pulled over by lawmen. She admitted having methamphetamine in the vehicle and a search was conducted.

On the June 1 trip, the vehicle she was in carried 90.7 grams of methamphetamine. On the June 14 trip, she carried 222 grams of methamphetamine, plus a digital scale for weighing drugs and $536 cash.

Higdon has honored the request of President Joe Biden and resigned because he was appointed by former President Donald Trump. His resignation is effective Feb. 28.