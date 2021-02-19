ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools’ superintendent vacancy, three months after it began, is finally getting some action.

Just exactly what kind and where the search will lead might be answered Monday night.

The resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor was tendered on Nov. 19, set to be effective in January. Since then, the Board of Education has met in regular session in December, January and February, and met Tuesday in special session for the purpose of working on the search.

It also met in special session to receive Taylor’s resignation in November. Little to nothing was done publicly until this month.

Taylor’s last day was Jan. 14. Dr. Jason Atkinson, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, is leading on an interim basis.

The board has considered using the N.C. School Board Association to help with the search, a move that seemed imminent this week. It would bill the district $21,500, a flat fee that stays the same even if a process goes through to finalists, and then has to restart.

Jim O’Rourke of that entity gave a presentation to the board during open session at this month’s Feb. 8 regular meeting. The public was blocked from seeing it on the virtual meeting, instead being shown an agenda of the meeting. A public records request 11 days ago by the Bladen Journal, the morning after the meeting, to see it has not been fulfilled by Bladen County Schools.

When the board met Tuesday, a move to go into closed session was voted down. The panel did not take any action, instead voting to table an action item labeled “retain NCSBA to conduct superintendent search.”

The board will now meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in a special called meeting. A release says, the “purpose of this meeting is to discuss and take action on Bladen County Schools’ Superintendent search process, discuss and take action on personnel matters as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), to enter into closed session to discuss personnel and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3).”

The board doesn’t publish a link ahead of its meeting until 10 minutes or less before the scheduled start time. It can be found on the school system’s website, bladen.k12.nc.us, and its social media links.

