ELIZABETHTOWN — Fourteen cases and seven recoveries were logged for Bladen County on Friday in the daily update from its Health Department.

The twice-a-week update from the state on outbreaks included one change at the Bladen County Detention Center. The report lists eight inmates, up two, and seven staff. The rest of the list included:

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; West Bladen Assisted Living, seven staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The county has 104 active cases. Five people are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 38 deaths, 2,861 cases and 2,719 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 8.3 percent of the county and 5.8 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services reported in its daily update. In the county, there have been 2,709 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 4,599 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 608,560 people to complete the series and 1,196,904 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 973 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 698 in Bladenboro; 380 in Clarkton; 327 in East Arcadia; 147 each in White Oak and Tar Heel; 79 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been six in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,820 deaths, up 54 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 836,650 cases, up 3,227.

• 1,780 hospitalized, down 112.

• 9,825,272 tests, up 51,187.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 38 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 728 deaths and 54,255 cases. Cumberland has 256 deaths and 23,299 cases; Robeson has 197 deaths and 14,252 cases; Columbus has 135 deaths and 5,671 cases; Sampson has 87 deaths and 6,530 cases; and Pender has 53 deaths and 4,503 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,881 deaths and 65,443 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 341 nursing homes, 299 residential care facilities, 87 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, six in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has five clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (4,081) and 46 percent of the cases (385,231).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 833 deaths and 94,306 positive cases, Gaston County has 371 deaths and 23,173 cases, Rowan County has 269 deaths and 14,479 cases, Cabarrus County has 224 deaths and 17,893 cases, and Union County has 189 deaths and 20,095 cases — a total of 1,886 deaths and 169,946 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 515 deaths and 72,435 cases, Durham County has 193 deaths and 21,073 cases, Johnston County has 181 deaths and 17,332 cases, and Orange County has 92 deaths and 7,541 cases — a total of 981 deaths and 118,381 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 537 deaths and 38,848 cases, Forsyth County has 332 deaths and 30,969 cases, Randolph County has 196 deaths and 12,763 cases, and Davidson County has 149 deaths and 14,324 cases — a total of 1,214 deaths and 96,904 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 27.9 million confirmed cases and 495,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.9 million.

There have been more than 110.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.