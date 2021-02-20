ELIZABETHTOWN — A data dump into the coronavirus statistics by UNC Health Southeastern has resulted in inflated numbers, the Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.

DHHS reported 685 new cases were added among 3,446 statewide. The agency said these were delayed reports from a time period since Dec. 30. Patients were not impacted in how soon they found out about tests, DHHS said.

How much the Lumberton hospital’s delayed reporting impacted Bladen County’s numbers in the daily report wasn’t released. But the numbers did rise significantly over the most recent trends.

Thirty-four new cases were logged in the county, the most for a single day since Jan. 28. In fact, the county had recorded single-digit increases for six days ending Wednesday. Thursday and Friday were 10 and 14, respectively.

There were 14 recoveries added. Five people remain hospitalized. Active cases number 124.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 38 deaths, 2,895 cases and 2,733 recoveries.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 983 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 710 in Bladenboro; 383 in Clarkton; 328 in East Arcadia; 148 in White Oak; 146 in Tar Heel; 79 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been six in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Saturday was the first time the ZIP code report had more deaths (39) for Bladen ZIPs than the county report (38) reflected.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,896 deaths, up 76 from Friday’s noon report.

• 840,096 cases, up 3,446.

• 1,708 hospitalized, down 72.

• 9,881,060 tests, up 55,788.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 38 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 741 deaths and 55,018 cases. Cumberland has 260 deaths and 23,411 cases; Robeson has 199 deaths and 14,829 cases; Columbus has 140 deaths and 5,696 cases; Sampson has 89 deaths and 6,558 cases; and Pender has 53 deaths and 4,524 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,917 deaths and 65,727 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 337 nursing homes, 284 residential care facilities, 85 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, six in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (4,098) and 46 percent of the cases (386,360).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 837 deaths and 94,622 positive cases, Gaston County has 372 deaths and 23,236 cases, Rowan County has 269 deaths and 14,542 cases, Cabarrus County has 225 deaths and 17,971 cases, and Union County has 189 deaths and 20,200 cases — a total of 1,892 deaths and 170,571 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 519 deaths and 72,534 cases, Durham County has 194 deaths and 21,123 cases, Johnston County has 181 deaths and 17,398 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,555 cases — a total of 987 deaths and 118,610 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 537 deaths and 38,935 cases, Forsyth County has 337 deaths and 31,064 cases, Randolph County has 196 deaths and 12,821 cases, and Davidson County has 149 deaths and 14,359 cases — a total of 1,219 deaths and 97,179 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28 million confirmed cases and 496,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.9 million.

There have been more than 110.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.