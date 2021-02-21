Coronavirus: Active cases at 102; tally for February at 281

ELIZABETHTOWN — Coronavirus cases counted in Bladen County dropped by six on Sunday in the daily update, a day after a data dump from a Lumberton hospital drove up the statewide number.

How much the reports of cases since Dec. 30 at UNC Health Southeastern impacted Bladen County was not released. The 685 cases reported late from the hospital represented 19.8 percent of the statewide total added Saturday; Bladen went up 34.

The county’s active case total stood at 102, its Health Department said, with 16 recoveries added Sunday. Five people are hospitalized.

In Feburary, the county has logged four deaths and 281 cases. The active case total on the last day of January was 265.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 38 deaths, 2,889 cases and 2,749 recoveries. The first case was made known to the public on April 2.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 979 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 705 in Bladenboro; 383 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 148 each in White Oak and Tar Heel; 79 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been six in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Saturday was the first time the ZIP code report had more deaths (39) for Bladen ZIPs than the county report (38) reflected.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 10,926 deaths, up 30 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 842,637 cases, up 2,541.

• 1,647 hospitalized, down 61.

• 9,926,578 tests, up 45,518.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 38 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 743 deaths and 55,296 cases. Cumberland has 260 deaths and 23,555 cases; Robeson has 199 deaths and 14,918 cases; Columbus has 140 deaths and 5,710 cases; Sampson has 89 deaths and 6,580 cases; and Pender has 55 deaths and 4,533 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,933 deaths and 65,862 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 337 nursing homes, 284 residential care facilities, 85 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, six in Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and three in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (4,110) and 46 percent of the cases (387,572).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 838 deaths and 94,829 positive cases, Gaston County has 372 deaths and 23,283 cases, Rowan County has 269 deaths and 14,567 cases, Cabarrus County has 227 deaths and 18,052 cases, and Union County has 191 deaths and 20,268 cases — a total of 1,897 deaths and 170,999 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 519 deaths and 72,988 cases, Durham County has 200 deaths and 21,168 cases, Johnston County has 181 deaths and 17,449 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,565 cases — a total of 993 deaths and 119,170 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 537 deaths and 38,991 cases, Forsyth County has 338 deaths and 31,160 cases, Randolph County has 196 deaths and 12,848 cases, and Davidson County has 149 deaths and 14,404 cases — a total of 1,220 deaths and 97,403 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.1 million confirmed cases and 498,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.9 million.

There have been more than 111.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.