ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department will begin vaccination of teachers and day care workers Wednesday.

According to Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the department, “Bladen County Health Department partnered with Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Health Care to provide vaccinations for all public and private schools, as well as daycare staff. The Bladen County public school staff, charter school staff and many private school staff have been scheduled for vaccine appointments. Directors of schools or day cares that have not scheduled appointments are encouraged to call the Bladen County Health Department hotline 910-872-4430 for assistance.”

On Feb. 10, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state wanted to begin vaccinating teachers and other essential workers.