Bladen County Hospital visitor restrictions relaxed a bit

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital’s visitation policy has been changed in response to the downward trend of coronavirus numbers.

Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of the hospital, announced the changes for all of its facilities.

One visitor per day is being allowed for most inpatients. The “care companions,” as the system calls them, do have to wear face coverings correctly at all times, and will be screened prior to being allowed in. Visiting hours are noon to 8 p.m.

The Emergency Department remains without visitors until a patient is placed in a private treatment room. A release says, “Visitors to the ED must wait in their vehicles until the patient is in a room.”

Other basic restrictions include:

• Must not have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive within the last 14 days.

• Must be immediate family members or a designated support person who is able to hear all private medical information.

• Must be 16 years old or older, or 18 years old or older for the Behavioral Health Care Inpatient Unit.

• Must sanitize hands before and after visitation.

• Must follow all physical distancing and hygiene guidelines

• Hospital visitors must stay in the patient’s room during their entire visit, unless they are picking up food from the hospital cafeteria or leaving the hospital for the day.

The policy is in effect also for Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center.

