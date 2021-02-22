E’town Middle, Bladen County Schools district office released from lockdown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Middle School was locked down as a precaution Monday after gunshots were heard in the area.

Deputy Mac Warner of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a message just before 3 p.m., wrote, “We have had units on the scene.” He added deputies “have not located any shooter or identified the source as of now.”

A Bladen County Schools spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

“Shots were heard in a nearby neighborhood adjacent to Elizabethtown Middle School,” Valerie Newton wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal. “As a precaution, the school went into lockdown, as well as the district office. Law enforcement responded to the neighborhood and was able to release the school from lockdown with an all-clear within 20 minutes. There was not an imminent threat, and all students and staff are safe and accounted for.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.