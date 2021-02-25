Body found near Chadbourn believed to be missing Clarkton woman

CHADBOURN — Lawmen believe they may have discovered a missing Clarkton woman.

A body was found Wednesday off Klondyke Road. Jacqueline Elaine “Lynn” Landreth, 37, has been missing since Feb. 8.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said the department was working with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh was expected to determine the cause of the death, and confirm identity.

The release said “foul play is suspected in the death.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

The release said Landreth had been last seen driving a white GMC Sierra.