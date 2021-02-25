ELIZABETHTOWN — Yet to advertise or contract withoutside assistance, the Bladen County Board of Education will meet on Monday in a special called session.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. The public can view it be accessing a link made available just before it starts. Go to the school district website at bladen.k12.nc.us, or use the district’s social media channels.

A release says, “The purpose of this meeting is to enter into closed session to discuss personnel and to consult with an attorney, if needed as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3), and to consider personnel as an action item in open session.”

The district was given a resignation by Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on Nov. 19. The board didn’t begin to earnestly move on the matter until this month, and has had hiring the N.C. School Board Association listed on the agenda as an action item without taking an action.