ELIZABETHTOWN — Read Across America Day will be celebrated in Bladen County and around the nation on Tuesday.

In the nation’s largest celebration of reading, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, are expected to pick up a book and read, a release says.

Bladen Smart Start is asking everyone to join the National Education Association in support. The goal is to show children the joy of reading and building a nation of readers.

Bladen Smart Start says it “will use books that reflect everyone in the community to help students discover their own voices and learn from the voices of others.”

More information is available at readacrossamerica.org.