Coronavirus: Trends continue in positive direction, among them active cases down to 68

ELIZABETHTOWN — A rehabilitation facility is off the outbreak list, active cases are the lowest since the week after the election, and vaccinations are nearing 10 percent of the Bladen County population.

Friday’s updates from the county Health Department and its state companion, the Department of Health and Human Services, each reported continuing positive trends. The active cases total is among the most significant, dropping to 68.

On Nov. 11, that total was 64 and the next day 72. It soared over 100 by Nov. 20, came back under 100 for the first time since on Feb. 18, and then was over 100 for five more days. The high was 385 on Jan. 19.

Friday’s update included 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 46 recoveries over the previous 48 hours. Six people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 40 deaths, 2,922 cases and 2,817 recoveries.

In the twice-a-week reports on outbreaks and clusters, West Bladen Assisted Living came off the outbreak report. It had been listed since Jan. 15.

Elsewhere on the report:

• Outbreaks: There was no change for Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; there was no change for the Bladen County Detention Center, eight inmate cases, seven staff cases.

• Clusters: None.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Vaccination series are complete for 9.6 percent of the county and 7.5 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 3,145 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 5,194 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 784,205 people to complete the series and 1,336,726 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 991 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 711 in Bladenboro; 386 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 154 in Tar Heel; 153 in White Oak; 80 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,186 deaths, up 49 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 855,905 cases, up 2,924.

• 1,465 hospitalized, down 33.

• 10,150,647 tests, up 59,059.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 38 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 767 deaths and 56,218 cases. Cumberland has 274 deaths and 23,990 cases; Robeson has 204 deaths and 15,124 cases; Columbus has 142 deaths and 5,795 cases; Sampson has 92 deaths and 6,676 cases; and Pender has 55 deaths and 4,633 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,030 deaths and 66,726 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 302 nursing homes, 231 residential care facilities, 83 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 15 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, four each in Columbus and Pender, and three each in Bladen and Sampson.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (4,194) and 46 percent of the cases (393,590).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 855 deaths and 96,252 positive cases, Gaston County has 375 deaths and 23,620 cases, Rowan County has 277 deaths and 14,786 cases, Cabarrus County has 233 deaths and 18,397 cases, and Union County has 196 deaths and 20,606 cases — a total of 1,936 deaths and 173,661 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 521 deaths and 74,043 cases, Durham County has 203 deaths and 21,452 cases, Johnston County has 188 deaths and 17,798 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,669 cases — a total of 1,005 deaths and 120,962 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 552 deaths and 39,633 cases, Forsyth County has 345 deaths and 31,647 cases, Randolph County has 200 deaths and 13,131 cases, and Davidson County has 156 deaths and 14,556 cases — a total of 1,253 deaths and 98,967 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.4 million confirmed cases and 510,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11 million.

There have been more than 113.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

