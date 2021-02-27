TAR HEEL — The parent company of Bladen County’s business contributing the most to its tax base is feeding victims of catastrophic weather in North Carolina and Kentucky.

Smithfield Foods, which operates the world’s largest pork production plant here, has sent a truck carrying nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The disaster relief aid is for victims of the EF-3 tornado that killed three and injured 10 in Brunswick County on the night of Feb. 15.

Dozens of homes were destroyed and thousands of people were left without power.

Smithfield is also sending a truckload of protein donations to God’s Pantry Foodbank in Lexington, Kentucky, where the winter storm that crippled Texas also had an impact. The food bank serves central and eastern Kentucky.

The CEO for the food bank, Michael Halligan, said, “One out of every six people in central and eastern Kentucky face food insecurity. Winter storms made it harder to access nutritious food for so many who were already experiencing hunger in the middle of a pandemic. We are relieved and grateful to receive these protein donations from Smithfield to assist us with keeping our communities nourished.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.