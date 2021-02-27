Whiteville lawyer on bench for Bladen district

WHITEVILLE — Will M. Callihan Jr. has been appointed to the bench in Judicial District 13.

Callihan, a lawyer with McGougan Law Firm in Whiteville, was chosen by Gov. Roy Cooper following Judge Fred Gore’s election victory in the N.C. Court of Appeals race. Cooper made the announcement this week.

The 13th includes Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

Callihan represents two towns and a school board: Sandy Creek, Sandyfield, and Whiteville City School Board of Education.

His biographical information on the firm’s website lists his areas of practice as medical malpractice, divorce and child custody, wrongful death, personal injury, workers’ compensation, criminal and traffic violations, DWI and municipal law.

Callihan did his undergraduate work at N.C. State and earned his law degree from Appalachian School of Law.