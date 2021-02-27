RALEIGH — Three-peat.

Readers of BladenJournal.com have gotten the best in the state three years in a row. The 2020 N.C. Press Association Editorial Contest announced awards on Friday, with the Breaking New Coverage award presented to the Bladen Journal and its newspaper website just as it was for statewide awards in 2018 and 2019.

The Bladen Journal also took third place in the category, just missing a sweep of all three places.

The honors were among eight bestowed to the publication that traces its origin as the county’s newspaper to 1898. The other first place award was for Sports Coverage.

Second place awards were earned in the categories of General Excellence for Websites, Editorial Page, Beat Feature Reporting, Education Reporting, and Appearance and Design.

Awards were for a variety of efforts: Hurricane Isaias, coronavirus, veterans, Emereau: Bladen Charter School as the first to return students to the classroom; sports coverage as the high football season ended, the playoffs were starting and basketball was tipping off; and a collection of editorial pages that included opinions connected to the late George Floyd, transparency by Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, and leadership of Dr. Amanda Lee and her senior staff at Bladen Community College.

The eight awards give the newspaper 26 in the last three years.

Emily M. Williams, Creshanda Melvin, Cristal Graham and Alan Wooten shared the first place honors; Denise Adkins, Cristal Graham, Melvin, Williams and Wooten shared the second place awards; and Williams and Wooten the third place selection.

In addition to being the best in breaking news for three consecutive years, the last two years have included placing in each of General Excellence for Websites, Appearance and Design, and garnering honors in at least one of the Opinion Page categories available.

Judging this year was by the West Virginia Press Association. Nearly 4,000 entries were in the contest, which is broken into six categories for print publications based on circulation volume, and a seventh category for members that are website only. The contest period was Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. The Bladen Journal competed in Division B, a larger newspaper circulation group one step above the division for which it qualifies.

In some cases, judges left remarks on the work in competition.

The first place award for Breaking News Coverage was for Hurricane Isaias, and the third-place award in the category was for the early days coverage of COVID-19.

Of the Isaias coverage, the judge wrote, “Comprehensive coverage of a major event from the start, or really before the start, to the finish, with an earthquake added for good measure. Great work.”

The work for each was produced by Williams and Wooten.

The other first place award, for Sports Coverage, included the writing of Wooten and the page design of Melvin. The category required newspapers to send two consecutive publication dates, and Nov. 12 and 15 were chosen.

Included among the pages were coverage of East Bladen and West Bladen in their football regular season finale; coverage leading up to East Bladen’s football playoff game against SouthWest Edgecombe; a one-on-one interview with Alexis Allen, the East Bladen cheerleader who started the petition to bring back the Victory Bell after the Bladen Journal broke the story on its hush-hush removal; prep soccer and volleyball coverage; and winter sports previews for basketball at East Bladen and West Bladen.

Said the judge, “Very nice coverage and reporting. Well written and tells the story.”

The General Excellence for Websites honor covers the writing of Wooten and Williams, and the administrative efforts of Graham in the Lumberton regional office.

The Editorial Page award was for a collection of three in the same month; June 2, June 19 and June 26 were nominated. The editorial points, respectively, reminded people are entitled to their feelings and responsible for subsequent actions; took Cooper and Cohen to task for inconsistencies and lack of transparency in the first three months of the pandemic; and saluted Lee, her senior staff and educational foundation leaders for hitting the moving target that was the virus as commencement and other activities came forth on the calendar last spring.

The judge’s comment read in part, “Very close to first place. Another judge might have reversed the verdict. That said, the three good local/state editorials were excellent. Especially liked the one taking on the governor. Fun, isn’t it? Two local columns good to see, as were nice selection of letters to ed.”

Wooten oversees the Opinion Page for the newspaper.

In Beat Feature Reporting, Williams reported on a number of events involving veterans, with page display enhanced by the work of Melvin and Adkins. Included was a visit to Bladenboro Elementary by retired Sgt. 1st Class Willard Storms and retired Sgt. Oliver Gause; a story about the work on the chapter house for the Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans; and reporting around Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

The judge, in part, said, “Good attention to people who can be overlooked: our veterans.”

The Education Reporting award followed Wooten’s visit to Emereau to see how the school was doing in early September, when it became the first public school in Bladen County to return students to the classroom. The display on the newspaper pages was the talent of Adkins.

The Appearance and Design category required a newspaper to submit all pages for two consecutive editions. Wooten directs the day-to-day operational decisions, Williams and Wooten contributed stories, and Melvin was the page designer in 2020 for the Jan. 14 and 17 editions.

The judge wrote, “Unjustified body copy helps the pages feel more open and readable, even with narrow columns. Good use of color, good display of photos, decent headlines.”

Williams has won state awards each of the last two decades. Wooten, who wrote his first byline in a newspaper in April 1977 and has had at least one each year since, has won national or state awards each of the last five decades since first being honored while at Elon University with a top three national award by the NAIA-Sports Information Directors of America in 1984.