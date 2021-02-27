Coronavirus: Bladen logs 10 cases in final update for February

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County logged 10 new coronavirus cases in the Saturday update from the state.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 40 deaths, 2,932 cases and through Friday 2,817 recoveries. The county Health Department was yet to release an update at time of this publishing.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday’s update would be the last for February. It plans a change to its website hosting statistics on Sunday. Its next release is Monday.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 992 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 714 in Bladenboro; 388 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 155 in Tar Heel; 154 in White Oak; 80 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,212 deaths, up 26 from Friday’s noon report.

• 858,548 cases, up 2,643.

• 1,414 hospitalized, down 51.

• 10,213,861 tests, up 63,214.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 38 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 769 deaths and 56,484 cases. Cumberland has 274 deaths and 24,067 cases; Robeson has 206 deaths and 15,167 cases; Columbus has 142 deaths and 5,825 cases; Sampson has 92 deaths and 6,776 cases; and Pender has 55 deaths and 4,649 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,049 deaths and 67,017 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 295 nursing homes, 222 residential care facilities, 83 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 15 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, four each in Columbus and Pender, and three in Sampson, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson and Columbus each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (4,203) and 46 percent of the cases (394,772).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 856 deaths and 96,552 positive cases, Gaston County has 375 deaths and 23,676 cases, Rowan County has 282 deaths and 14,838 cases, Cabarrus County has 235 deaths and 18,463 cases, and Union County has 196 deaths and 20,652 cases — a total of 1,944 deaths and 174,181 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 521 deaths and 74,250 cases, Durham County has 203 deaths and 21,491 cases, Johnston County has 189 deaths and 17,871 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,702 cases — a total of 1,006 deaths and 121,314 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 552 deaths and 39,769 cases, Forsyth County has 345 deaths and 31,739 cases, Randolph County has 200 deaths and 13,176 cases, and Davidson County has 156 deaths and 14,593 cases — a total of 1,253 deaths and 99,277 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.5 million confirmed cases and 511,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11 million.

There have been more than 113.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.