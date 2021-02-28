ELIZABETHTOWN — With the ceremonial passing of the gavel, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new year and in new calendar format.

Anne Beyer was handed the reigns by Jennifer Leggett on Thursday at the conclusion of a virtual program for the annual awards. The meeting was held through the internet application Zoom.

In the awards portion of the meeting, Barefoot Brew was named Outstanding Member; Alex Munroe was named Small Businessperson; Dr. Terri Duncan was honored as Caring Person; Lee Greene was presented Honorary Lifetime Membership; and Eddie Madden was the inaugural winner of a Legacy Award. Each award was announced a week prior, and Thursday’s presentation included tributes to each.

Barefoot Brew is operated by Kelly and Bo Barefoot. Munroe is owner and operator of the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery and the Cape Fear Distillery. Duncan is director of the Health Department. Greene has been president of Bladen Builders Supply for more than 40 years. Madden is the town manager for Elizabethtown until near the end of this month.

The chamber year usually has run from July 1 to June 30, with an annual meeting in or about June. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 meeting, and the organization opted to switch to making the presentations in the winter and shifting to a calendar year.

Once planned for January, the meeting was delayed again to February and next year is expected to occupy a January time slot.

The Board of Directors for the chamber will include Leon Cromartie of Cromartie Enterprises. He’ll be serving the unexpired term for Leggett, who becomes an ex-officio member as the past president.

Jonathan Langston, of White Lake Holiday Resort, and Chloe Campbell, of Campbell Oil, came onto the board in July and are serving terms that run through 2023. Susan Inman and Debbie Earl rotated off the board in June.

Beyer’s term on the board is through this year, as does that of Sondra Guyton. Other board members include Lane Greene, Christian Campbell Fisher and Jake Womble in terms that run through 2022, and Denise Bridgers in a term that runs through 2023. Ex-officio members include Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell, White Lake Mayor Goldston Womble, Bladen Community College President Dr. Amanda Lee, county commissioners Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, and Bladen County Economic Development Director Chuck Heustess.

