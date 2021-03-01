Coronavirus: County’s active cases lowest since Nov. 6

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active cases have dropped to 50.

Five people remain hospitalized, the first update in three days from the Bladen County Health Department says. There have been 34 recoveries since the department’s last report, and nine cases added since Saturday’s Department of Health and Human Services report.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 40 deaths, 2,941 cases and 2,851 recoveries. The active case total is the lowest since there were 45 on Nov. 6.

Vaccination series are complete for 9.9 percent of the county and 8 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 3,231 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 5,354 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 834,852 people to complete the series and 1,433,356 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 997 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 714 in Bladenboro; 390 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 157 in White Oak; 155 in Tar Heel; 79 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton, Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,254 deaths, up 42 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 862,170 cases, up 3,622.

• 1,319 hospitalized, down 95.

• 10,291,482 tests, up 77,621.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 40 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 772 deaths and 56,743 cases. Cumberland has 274 deaths and 24,150 cases; Robeson has 208 deaths and 15,227 cases; Columbus has 142 deaths and 5,857 cases; Sampson has 91 deaths and 6,824 cases; and Pender has 57 deaths and 4,685 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,065 deaths and 67,270 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 295 nursing homes, 222 residential care facilities, 83 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 15 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, four each in Columbus and Pender, and three in Sampson, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, and Robeson and Columbus each have one.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (4,220) and 46 percent of the cases (396,487).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 864 deaths and 97,073 positive cases, Gaston County has 376 deaths and 23,744 cases, Rowan County has 282 deaths and 14,908 cases, Cabarrus County has 235 deaths and 18,517 cases, and Union County has 197 deaths and 20,743 cases — a total of 1,954 deaths and 174,985 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 524 deaths and 74,599 cases, Durham County has 203 deaths and 21,557 cases, Johnston County has 189 deaths and 17,936 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,743 cases — a total of 1,009 deaths and 121,835 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 553 deaths and 39,936 cases, Forsyth County has 345 deaths and 31,866 cases, Randolph County has 201 deaths and 13,229 cases, and Davidson County has 158 deaths and 14,636 cases — a total of 1,257 deaths and 99,667 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.6 million confirmed cases and 514,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11.1 million.

There have been more than 114.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.