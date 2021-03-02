ELIZABETHTOWN — Close to abandoning a program that can help the smallest and neediest of nonprofits, Bladen County commissioners on Monday gave it new life.

The nonprofit grant policy of the board passed unanimously following subcommittee work done by commissioners Mark Gillespie, Michael Cogdell, the Rev. Cameron McGill and Chairman Charles Ray Peterson. On the chopping block as recently as the Feb. 10 planning retreat, the program goes forward with a defined mission that recipients be chosen based on purpose.

County Manager Greg Martin presented the committee’s work. He said it must be used for a public purpose the county is authorized to carry out, according to state General Statute 153A-449, and he further explained an entity could be eligible in one instance but not another.

Applicants will be made clearly aware of the parameters throughout the process. Martin said county staff would review applications to determine which will be using funds for an allowable purpose, then all nine commissioners would review those eligible and submit a choice.

The size of awards to nonprofits typically is below or barely exceeding $1,000. Many times, the groups shared equally. This year’s fiscal budget included $6,425 to be split, which represents one ten-thousandth of 1 percent of the roughly $59.3 million county budget.

County resident Minnie Price spoke to the board before the meeting, asking that the program continue.

Among the other actions, the board:

• Declined a bid for purchase of a property off Baltimore Road in the Carvers Creek township.

• Approved demolition services by D.G. Jackson for a hazard mitigation program connected to Hurricane Florence.

• Approved two temporary registered nurse positions at the Health Department.

