Boy Scouts fundraiser Tuesday features NFL referee Brad Allen

ELIZABETHTOWN — Brad Allen, an NFL referee who also calls a number of high school events on occasion, will be the guest speaker for the annual Bladen County Boy Scouts of America Investment in Character fundraiser.

Allen is from Lumberton. He’s been in the top rung of pro football for a number of years.

The campaign event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will be held virtually through watchcfc.org. Those attending can make pledges and donations through give2cfc.org.

All donations go to the local Scouts programs in the Cape Fear Council.

More information is available from Woody Horton at 910-874-1620.