DUBLIN — Bladen Community College Foundation’s Gala Dinner to Go fundraiser is March 13, and orders are due by Sunday.

Linda Burney, director of the foundation, said sponsorships are still available in addition to the $50 per plate tickets. All proceeds go to help students; the foundation provides dozens of scholarships annually.

To get more information, or to get signed up for the uncooked meals to pick up and take home, call 910-879-5519, or email lburney@bladencc.edu. Patrons will be given an assigned pick-up time between 3 and 6 p.m. next Saturday.

Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe and Barefoot Brew, both owned and operated by Kelly and Bo Barefoot, is the presenting sponsor. Meals can be picked up at the Sandwich Shoppe, 106 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown.

The patrons of the event have an entree choice of a 12-ounce ribeye steak, 12-ounce center-cut, frenched pork chop, or 8-ounce chemical free boneless and skinless salmon. Each entree comes with salad, baking potato, vegetable, roll and dessert. Marinades and condiments will be provided as well.

The complimentary beverage choices are seven ounce bottles of wine from Sutter Home of a red blend, chardonnay or pink moscato; or beer selections of Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller or Miller Lite.

For a small additional fee, patrons can choose 25 ounces from Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery’s The Cardinal Blend, Gracie Chardonnay, or “I, Swanee” Carlos.

