Coronavirus: Another report of single-digit increase in cases for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the third consecutive report, and ninth in the last 11, Bladen County had a single-digit increase of coronavirus cases in the daily report Wednesday.

The five added came after days of seven and nine, the latter a two-day total because a computer enhancement from the Department of Health and Human Services meant there was no report on Sunday.

One recovery was added, and five people are hospitalized among 50 cases considered active, the county Health Department said.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 40 deaths, 2,953 cases and 2,863 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 10.5 percent of the county and 8.4 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 3,429 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 5,477 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 882,329 people to complete the series and 1,485,453 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 998 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 717 in Bladenboro; 392 in Clarkton; 331 in East Arcadia; 158 in White Oak; 155 in Tar Heel; 80 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; three in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,363 deaths, up 75 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 865,554 cases, up 2,145.

• 1,303 hospitalized, down 50.

• 10,341,299 tests, up 29,418.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 40 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 784 deaths and 56,994 cases. Cumberland has 278 deaths and 24,267 cases; Robeson has 210 deaths and 15,261 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 5,884 cases; Sampson has 91 deaths and 6,874 cases; and Pender has 58 deaths and 4,708 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,101 deaths and 67,466 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 276 nursing homes, 207 residential care facilities, 80 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 15 are in Cumberland, 10 in Robeson, four in Pender, and three in Columbus, and two each in Sampson, and Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters, Robeson three, and Columbus one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.4 percent of the deaths (4,250) and 46 percent of the cases (398,042).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 867 deaths and 97,409 positive cases, Gaston County has 377 deaths and 23,826 cases, Rowan County has 286 deaths and 14,957 cases, Cabarrus County has 236 deaths and 18,602 cases, and Union County has 198 deaths and 20,846 cases — a total of 1,964 deaths and 175,640 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 532 deaths and 74,957 cases, Durham County has 204 deaths and 21,612 cases, Johnston County has 198 deaths and 18,025 cases, and Orange County has 93 deaths and 7,767 cases — a total of 1,027 deaths and 122,361 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 554 deaths and 40,105 cases, Forsyth County has 345 deaths and 31,981 cases, Randolph County has 201 deaths and 13,305 cases, and Davidson County has 159 deaths and 14,650 cases — a total of 1,259 deaths and 100,041 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.7 million confirmed cases and 517,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11.1 million.

There have been more than 114.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.