No prom! Bladen County Schools cancels events for second year in a row

ELIZABETHTOWN — District and school administrators say there will be no school-sponsored proms for Bladen County Schools this spring.

That’s two years in a row.

A release from the school district said a decision was reached “after careful consideration, thoughtful deliberation” in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The verdict impacts students at West Bladen High School, East Bladen High School, and Bladen Early College High School.

The decision will be reevaluated should “restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing guidelines be lifted to allow for greater flexibility,” the release said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders for the pandemic, just under two weeks shy of 52, require among other things face coverings for everyone everywhere within 6 feet of others, and regardless of near anyone if indoors; and no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 50 outdoors with a few limited exceptions, such as high school football games.

The district release had eight points listed for additional consideration. They included health and safety of students; social distancing; other districts’ decisions; venue license risks; families’ expenses; misdemeanor charges for breaking the governor’s rules; low turnout; and the health and safety risk of staff.

