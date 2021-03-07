ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council for Elizabethtown will meet Monday evening through the internet application Zoom.

This is an adjourned meeting from Monday. There is no noon work session for the council.

There is no meeting of the Planning Board at 6 p.m.

To join the Town Council meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84101177671?pwd=dmJ4cHRuTDVFdlNmajN2K1B4RWdZdz09 and use meeting ID 841 0117 7671 and passcode 667543. The audience can also use a telephone connection; call 929-436-2866 and use meeting ID 841 0117 7671 and passcode 667543.

To have public comments read during the open forum, email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or place them in the dropbox — addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester — at the drive-thru at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St.